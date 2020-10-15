By Michael Oche, Leading Civil Society Organisations and election observer groups have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a national Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The members of the CSO numbering 14 said should the President fail to withdraw the nomination, the civil society will take legal […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers CTA, YIAGA, Others Threaten Legal Action Over Onochie’s Nomination As INEC’s Commissioner