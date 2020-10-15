el-Rufai Lauds NCPC Boss, Agwatyap, Others For Growing Peace In Southern Kaduna





By AZA MSUE, Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has attributed the growing momentum for peace in Southern Kaduna to the peace-building initiatives of groups like the Southern Kaduna Peace Summit. The governor also commended Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission(NCPC),Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Agwatyap, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya and community leaders from the area for […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper