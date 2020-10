As protests continue in spite of the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) warns protesters to be mindful of the risk of getting COVID-19 infection. The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the warning on Thursday at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Media Briefing […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper