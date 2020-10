Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde over the death of his mother, Abigail Makinde. The governor’s mother died on Thursday at the age of 81. Bello in a condolence message issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed described death of a mother as painful […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper