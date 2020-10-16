By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Adamawa State House of Assembly has directed the upgrade of primary school teachers, through the State Universal Basic Education (UBE), Board. Processes for the promotion and upgrading of deserving primary teachers has since commenced across the state. The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Chairman House Committee on Education and Member representing Hong Constituency […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Adamawa Assembly Directs Upgrade of Primary School Teachers