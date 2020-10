Wife of the member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo/Mkpat Enin Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Idorenyin Charles Uduyok is set to once again provide succour to her constituents by way of empowerment. Mrs Charles had few months ago, showered her constituents with financial support and relief materials worth millions of naira. She gave out […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper