By Salifu Usman, Abuja Virtually all ex-internationals and sports administrators, with the exception of the president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel; former FIFA and CAF executive committee member, Dr Amos Adamu; Olumide Oyedeji; Garba Lawal; Chioma Ajunwa and Chika Chukwumerije, shunned 60 sports icons award, held at the Velodrome of the Moshood […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper