FCT Community Appeal To FG, Minister Over Plan Demolition





Over 4000 residents of Gishiri Village, Katampe District, Cadastral Zone B07 Abuja has appealed to the federal government and the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello for timely intervention against imminent demolition of their village. In a statement signed by Barr. Tom Alphonus, Temple Solicitors and Advocates, representing occupiers and owners of structures […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper