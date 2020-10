BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos LASACO Assurance Plc has appointed Mrs. Maria Olateju Phillips as its new chairman, while the appointment takes immediate effect. Mrs Teju Phillips takes over from Mrs Aderinola Disu, who resigned from the board, having completed her term as chairman. Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips, a successful Chartered Accountant who holds an ACCA […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper