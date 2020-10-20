The National Inter- Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has expressed displeasure with some respected clerics over alleged links to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBTQ) community in stoking the #EndSARS protests In a statement signed by Director of Publicity, Rev. Steven Onwu, the clerics said the intention is to overthrow the government and install […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers #EndSARS: Inter-Faith Group Chides Some Clerics Over Alleged Ties To LGBT Community