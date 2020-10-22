BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja The Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), has condemned the recent assault and murder of defenseless protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State, adding that the prevention of ambulance services and medical care for the injured victims was most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Association therefore called on the Nigerian Government to urgently calm the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers #EndSARS: CMA Condemns Assault On Protesters