Despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by state governments in many parts of the country, hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters yesterday went berserk and unleashed mayhem, leaving many government-owned institutions, media houses and banks destroyed. The hoodlums who apparently went on reprisal attacks following the orgy of violence that led to the shooting and injuring of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Hoodlums Go Berserk, Raze Govt Institutions, Media Houses, Banks