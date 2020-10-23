By Our Correspondent A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s national address in response to the ongoing protests against police brutality as an insult upon injury already inflicted on Nigerians by his bad policies and harsh socio-economic conditions. Frank made this assertion […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
#EndSARS: PMB's Speech Speaks Volumes About Lekki Tollgate Killings – Frank