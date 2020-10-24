COVID-19: Access Bank Announces N50b Interest-free Loan For Businesses

Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the #EndSARS protests that led to the looting and destruction of businesses that has thrown Nigerians and business owners into debts. Leading financial institution in Nigeria, Access Bank Nigeria Plc. has announced N50 billion in support of Nigerians through interest-free loans and grants to support communities, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
