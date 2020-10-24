By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has insisted that the strategies employed by appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply flawed hence the mounting criticism of the current administration. Lukman also linked the recent #EndSARS protest as a direct reaction of the populace to years of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers #EndSARS: Engagement Strategies Of PMB’s Appointees Flawed, Reason For High Criticism