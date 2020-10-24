UNIBEN- NILDS Matriculates 101 Students 





By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, The University of Benin/National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies Post Graduate Programmes on Friday matriculated the newly-admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session. Speaking during the virtual matriculation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyin Salami charged the students to shun vices capable of thwarting their academic pursuits. She congratulated the students […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper