Seek Forgiveness Over Death Of Police Officers, Nigerians, NIFROP Urges #EndSARS Protesters

National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has urged the #EndSARS protesters to seek forgiveness over killings of police officers, innocent Nigerians and for contaminating the land with blood of the blameless. NIFROP in an electronic statement released on Sunday urged for a national fasting and prayer to avert the wrath of God for […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
