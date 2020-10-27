AESID Flays Umahi Over Proscribing Affiliate Unions In EBSU





The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has expressed displeasure over the decision of Governor Dave Umahi-led administration to proscribe the affiliate unions in the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. The unions recently proscribed include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and other affiliate unions excepting only the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper