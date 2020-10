By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has issued a 12 hour ultimatum begining from 6:00 pm – 6:00 am to hoodlums to return looted items from public, private warehouses and homes to the nearest Police station or traditional rulers nearest to them. Fintiri in a state wide broadcast on Tuesday, said the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper