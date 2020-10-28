Political Parties, Observer Group Congratulates Yakubu On Re-Appointment As INEC Chairman

By Michael Oche, The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Professor Mahmood Yakubu following his re-appointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In statement released on Tuesday evening, the National Chairman of the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, noted that Yakubu’s re-appointment is a welcome development […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
