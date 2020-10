By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja The President General of Ndigbo apex socio-political and cultural Organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has lauded the emergence of Nigeria’s former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), describing it as a reward for excellence which she represents. The president […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper