Police in Adamawa said on Thursday in Yola that they have recovered additional 30 tractors, 107 bags of fertilisers, 28 hand tractors and 29 cartons of agro chemicals looted by some hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest. . The police announced only on Wednesday that they arrested 238 suspects from whom 35 tractors, nine vehicles, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper