Mr Mohammed Asaria, a British-born Grenada industrialist and managing director of Citizenship by Investment (CBI), in this interview with MOSES ORJIME, explains why he is targeting the Nigerian hospitality industry, among others For the benefit of hindsight, what do you mean by Citizenship by Investment? Citizenship by Investment (CBI), sometimes referred to as Economic Citizenship, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Second Citizenship Is A Hedge Against Political Tumoil – Asaria