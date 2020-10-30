Solidaridad Trans 48 Women, Youths on Oil-Palm Nursery Management, Agribusiness





By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, To tackle the challenges of low yield due to aged oil palm trees, Solidaridad West Africa has trained 48 women and youths on oil palm nursery establishment, management, and Agri-business academy. In his remarks at the event, Dr. Samuel Ogallah, Solidaridad Senior Climate Specialist for Africa and Country Technical Lead for Nigeria […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper