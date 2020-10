By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja Head coach of Wikki Tourists, Usman Abd’Allah, said a trophy and continental ticket would be the target of the club at the commencement of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Recall that, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the proposal by the League Management Company (LMC) to commence the 2020/21 NPFL season on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper