The Delta State Government has announced a relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #ENDSARS protests by suspected miscreants. The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Saturday said that the curfew, which had run from 6p.m. to 8 a.m. would now be between 8 p.m. and 6 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper