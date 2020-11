By Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, In the Preface to his book, “Progression: United States Policy towards Africa since 1789” (Sungai Books, 2013), Professor Festus Ugboaja Ohaegbulam states that US policy towards Africa and individuals from Africa “was and continues to be affected, depending on upon the incumbent administration, by a strong element of political realism, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper