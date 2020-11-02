Audiomack Partners Transsion Holdings To Further Amplify African Music

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos Committed to spotlighting and elevating young local talent on the continent by investing capital and knowledge resources into African culture and communities, Audiomack today announced a partnership with Transsion Holdings, the manufacturer of popular smartphone brands, Tecno, Infinix and Itel. This partnership will further drive the growing need for a tech […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
