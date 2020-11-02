Making InfraCos N55bn Funding A Reality For Broadband Ubiquity

In this feature, CHIMA AKWAJA looks at the funding requirements of Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure, and the need for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to expedite approval of the N55 billion broadband counterpart funding package for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), the Nigerian government will be required […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
