The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) says there will henceforth be a paradigm shift in needs assessment, interventions, and monitoring of such interventions by the agency in the nation’s tertiary educational institutions. The Board has equally announced that going forward, e-learning would enjoy priority in Tetfund’s interventions across Nigeria. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Tetfund Begins Projects Evaluation Tour of Over 50 Universities