BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja The Director and National Coordinator, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Elimination Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, has said that N154billion was needed for the control and elimination of NTDs in the country by 2025. He also said that 122 million Nigerians were at risk of one or more NTDs, adding that 20 per […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper