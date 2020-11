BUA Cement Plc has announced an impressive third quarter (Q3), 2020, declaring profit after tax of N53.567 billion. The Company in its unaudited nine-months ended, September 30, 2020 report released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed that net profit grew by 23.85 per cent from N43.253 billion in Q3, 2019 to N53.567 billion in Q3, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper