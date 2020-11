Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has reaffirmed Mr Bashir Bolarinwa as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. AbdulRazaq stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s reaffirmation came on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper