BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti A young businessman, Olanrewaju Oladapo, was on Wednesday shot dead by some unknown gunmen in Dalimore area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital. The late Oladapo who specialised in the sale of phones recharge cards and provisions in the town was killed by his assailants at about 9.45pm after he […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper