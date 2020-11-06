Man United Approach Pochettino Over Manager’s Position





Manchester United are reported to have approached former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino with a view to him replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager. Solskjaer is under intense pressure following back-to-back defeats by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League three days later and he now leads the bookmakers’ sack race. And according […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper