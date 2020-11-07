The 9th Peace Achievers International Conference and Award is committed to honouring deserving personalities across the world who have contributed to Africa’s and Nigeria’s peace and stability. The event which has become one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities in Africa had in its last edition honoured Dr Attahiru Bafarawa, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Dan’iya, Tersoo, Eminent Nigerians For Peace Achievers International Awards