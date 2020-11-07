UN Offers Support For Nigeria’s Constitution Review

By
Headliners
-
2



…As Senate tasks states on VAPP Act domestication. The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) has pledged to offer technical support to Nigeria’s Constitution Review exercise being undertaken by the National Assembly. The Deputy Country Representative, UN-Women, Mr Lansana Wonneh, yesterday, assured of the organisation’s readiness to offer technical support […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

