Musa Ibrahim Kuchi is the project development coordinator of Insight Dynamics Resource Ltd. He recently addressed select journalists where he alleged serious breaches in the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern Line Railway project among other issues. Suleiman Abdullahi was there for LEADERSHIP. In your recent press interview you accused […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Why We Went To Court Over Eastern Railway Line Contract – Kuchi