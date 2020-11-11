* Canvasses more funding for Army BY BODE GBADEBO AND EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja The Senate on Wednesday faulted the Amnesty programme of the Nigerian Army otherwise known as Operation Safe Corridor – deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration of repented Boko Haram terrorists into the society. The Upper Legislative Chamber said the Federal Government of Nigeria should […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Anti-terror: Follow UAE’s Example, Punish Terrorists, Senate Tells FG