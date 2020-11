BY BODE GBADEBO A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has called on Nigerians to build on the things that unite rather than divide the nation in spite of diverse cultures and religions. Kwankwaso spoke in Ihitteafor-Ukwu, Imo State, during the funeral mass of late Augustus Onuoha, father of the coordinator of Imo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper