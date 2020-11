By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja Safety Shooters continue to lead the pack after Matchday 12 of the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Safety Shooters defeated Confluence Stars 29-23, yesterday to maintain their steady lead in a bid to win their […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper