BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri A new wave of change has hit Imo State House of Assembly as the Speaker, Collins Chiji representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency was impeached on Friday during a special sitting of the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker ,Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele APC). In his place a new speaker emerged in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper