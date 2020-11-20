Troops Thwart Terrorists 2m Ransom Collection, Rescue Victims In Borno





By Tarkaa David, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE thwarted Boko Haram Terrorists N2 million ransom collection, freed three captives and intercepted logistics convoy in Borno State. The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Unyeuko said troops of 251 Task Force Battalion deployed in Strong Response Area Molai […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper