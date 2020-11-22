EndSARS: Inter-Faith Clerics Pray Against Those plotting Nigeria’s Fall

The National Inter-Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has declared “God’s wrath” upon the enemies of Nigeria plotting the nation’s fall. The inter-faith clerics said the principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria through the EndSARS protests shall be put to shame. NIFROP’s Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made the declarations on Friday at the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
