The CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, has attributed Super Eagles’ recent abysmal performance including the dramatic 4-4 draw and drab goalless draw against the Leone Stars in the 2021 AFCON double header in Benin and Freetown respectively to poor playing surfaces. He urged Nigeria’s football stakeholders to give the team and their handler, Gernot Rohr […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper