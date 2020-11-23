Govt Not Ready For Sincere Dialogue On Fuel, Electricity Price Increase – Labour 

By
Headliners
-
2



By Michael Oche, Abuja  | Organised labour, comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday accused the government of not being prepared for a sincere and honest dialogue on finding a lasting solution to the twin issues of  Petroleum price increases and electricity tariffs Addressing journalists in Abuja, NLC deputy president, Comrade […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR