BY ERNEST NZOR The Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife is set to celebrate 50 years of its establishment. As part of the activities to commemorate this historic milestone, the department, in collaboration with her alumni all over the world has concluded arrangement to hold a virtual […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Agricultural, Environmental Engineering Dept, OAU, Celebrates Golden Jubilee Anniversary