COVID-19 Lockdown: 7,996 Persons Prosecuted By FCT Mobile Courts – CSO





BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja A civil society organisation, Network of University Legal Aid Institutions (NULAI) Nigeria, has revealed that no fewer than 7,996 persons were prosecuted by various Mobile Courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja within two months during the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari. LEADERSHIP reports that the mobile courts were […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper