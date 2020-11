By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has lauded the revamping of the state Internal Revenue Board, geared towards financing substantive part of 2021 appropration of the state. Fintiri said government has noticed appreciable improvement in the monthly revenue collection despite COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, all revenue title in the state were codified […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper