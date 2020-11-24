BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos Stakeholders in the nation’s security sector and traditional rulers in Lagos on Tuesday called on the federal government to urgently restructure the Nigerian Police to reflect true federalism. The stakeholders comprising all the law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, politicians, captains of industry and other who spoke at the Stakeholders Engagement on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Stakeholders Demand Restructuring Of Police To Tackle Insecurity